Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Cooper-Standard worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 88,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

