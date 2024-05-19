Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ORLA stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.84. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 344,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

