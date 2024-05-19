Cormark Comments on New Stratus Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (CVE:NSE)

New Stratus Energy Inc. (CVE:NSE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for New Stratus Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Stratus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for New Stratus Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of New Stratus Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NSE opened at C$0.59 on Friday. New Stratus Energy has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62.

New Stratus Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties principally in Latin America. It has a farm-in agreement to acquire 100% interests in Block VMM-18 located in Cuenca Valle Medio del Magdalena, Colombia; and operates Blocks 16 and 67 oil consortiums located in Ecuador.

