Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Marathon Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after buying an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

