Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,268 shares of company stock worth $3,736,371. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

