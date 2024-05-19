Critical Contrast: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Curis has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 216.38%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$5.80 million ($3.27) -0.14 Curis $10.02 million 6.94 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -1.37

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31% Curis -486.45% -224.75% -60.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scinai Immunotherapeutics beats Curis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

