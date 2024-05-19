Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $77,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crown by 46.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 53.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 532,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

