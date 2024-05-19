Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $997.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

