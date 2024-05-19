Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Down 0.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 5,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

