CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. 9,607,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

