D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

