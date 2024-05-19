Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $265.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $265.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

