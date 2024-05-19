Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 58,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

