DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0405 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00083076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012520 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

