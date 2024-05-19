DEI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.06 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. DEI has a total market cap of $151.91 million and approximately $8.06 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00123815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

