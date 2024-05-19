Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.62 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

