Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,396 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,332.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 222,190 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,774,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 238,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

