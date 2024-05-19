Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 505,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,461. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

