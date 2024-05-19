Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 169,491 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 185,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,768. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

