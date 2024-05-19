DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 676,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,732. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

