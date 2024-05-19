dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.03

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.03 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.17). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 527,022 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

About dotdigital Group

The company has a market cap of £301.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,460.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.19.

(Get Free Report)

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.