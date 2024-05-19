dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.03

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.03 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.17). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 527,022 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
About dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.