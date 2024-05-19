DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 27,033 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
