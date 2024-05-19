DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 27,033 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.