Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.82% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $95,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,298. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

