Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) & Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Critical Comparison

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dutch Bros and Pinstripes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $965.78 million 6.73 $1.72 million $0.18 203.90 Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 1.21% 1.99% 0.67% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dutch Bros and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dutch Bros and Pinstripes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 3 6 0 2.67 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.78%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.