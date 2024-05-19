Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $594,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.