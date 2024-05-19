Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of KODK opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

