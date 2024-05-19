Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of KODK opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
Read More
