Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.11

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $18.60. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 31,972 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

