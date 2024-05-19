Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.11

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $18.60. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 31,972 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
