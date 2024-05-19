Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 127,728 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
