Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 470,439 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.