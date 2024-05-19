Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 470,439 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
