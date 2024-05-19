EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading Up 6.1%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 44,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 142,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

