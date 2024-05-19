Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $55.44 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $55.44 million and $675,847.97 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001910 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,306,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

