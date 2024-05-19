Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,563 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 354,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,034 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,404,369. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.