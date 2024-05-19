Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,209 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $240,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $770.00. 1,670,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

