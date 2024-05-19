Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.88. 1,619,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

