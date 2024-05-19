Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,021. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

