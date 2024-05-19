Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,160 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Entegris Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.