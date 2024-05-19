Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Entergy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.03. 2,397,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,290. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

