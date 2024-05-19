Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28. 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 33,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.