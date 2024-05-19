Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

