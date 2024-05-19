Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

