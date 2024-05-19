Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Orla Mining Stock Up 3.1 %

OLA stock opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Insiders sold a total of 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170 in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.