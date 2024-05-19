Equity Investment Corp Sells 17,727 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 168,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.64. 6,521,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

