Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 126,688 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$143.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.22 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erdene Resource Development

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

