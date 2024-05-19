Erin Jones Sells 13,749 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) COO Erin Jones sold 13,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $10,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

