ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading 1% Higher

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91. 7,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 3,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,338 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

