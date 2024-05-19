Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.67. 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.