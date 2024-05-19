Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Up 3.2%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €89.85 ($96.61) and last traded at €89.80 ($96.56). Approximately 226,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.00 ($93.55).

Euronext Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.32 and a 200 day moving average of €80.85.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

