Everscale (EVER) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $95.64 million and $258,602.41 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,970,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,877,470 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

