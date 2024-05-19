Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Stake Lessened by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,341 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDLO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 51,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,048. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

