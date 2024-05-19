Fiera Capital Corp Buys 456 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 337,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

